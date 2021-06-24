Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Mansoor Recalls Hilarious Story Of Using Shane McMahon’s Bathroom In Saudi Arabia

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMansoor shared a hilarious story of using Shane McMahon’s bathroom at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia while doing an interview with talkSPORT. “We were sort of in a little, small locker room, me and the other Saudi boys. Well actually, it was me, the Saudi boys and the sumo wrestler they had for the Greatest Royal Rumble. We were sharing that and they were like, ‘Okay, you’re going to go to that bathroom down there, alright?’ down the hall. That’s what we used, that’s what all the boys used. So then the next time we were in Saudi for the biggest battle royal, I was going to that bathroom because I knew that was the bathroom that we use, right? That’s the one I go to.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Super Showdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton ‘Mysterious’ WWE Status Update

Randy Orton is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling as he has worked in WWE for close to twenty years at this point. It seems he has a lot left in the tank and is more than determined to work in WWE for several more years. Logan Paul also recently leaked a bad text message from Randy Orton.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Splits Up’ WWE Couple?

The NXT Champion Karrion Kross and her manager Scarlett have been a dominant force on the black and gold brand. But as the situation stands, Vince McMahon is eyeing to split them as Scarlett is closing on for an in-ring tryout, while Kross will get a main roster call-up. Karrion...
Worldwesm913.org

Son American Imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for Twitter Account

Most of us don't think much of our occassional and often critical comments on social media such as Twitter. But not in Saudi Arabia where 38 year-old Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan has been sentenced to 20 years in a Saudi prison. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with his sister Areej Al-Sadhan about her brother and efforts to get him released.
WWEnewsbrig.com

“It was kind of a surreal moment” – Former WWE Superstar recalls being there for the final day of WCW and Shane McMahon being backstage

The world of professional wrestling changed forever when WWE bought WCW and effectively ended the Monday Night War in the process. WWE brought on many young wrestlers from WCW at the time to continue their careers, including a 19-year-old Jimmy Wang Yang, who recently sat down with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online to reflect upon that crazy time and what it was like being there for such a historical event.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Expecting Another Child With Wife

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali and his wife Uzma are expecting their next child in December of this year. Ali took to Twitter today to announce the pregnancy. “new addition to the crew december 2021 iA,” he wrote, attaching a photo with his wife, and an ultrasound photo. Ali and his...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Comments On The Criticism Of The WWE Creative Process, More

During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the criticism of the WWE creative process, working with Vince McMahon, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the criticism of the WWE creative process and his experience in the company:...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Britt Baker Takes A Shot At WWE’s Saudi Arabia Events On AEW Dynamite, Andrade/Matt Sydal

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D took a not-so-subtle shot at WWE over the company running events in Saudi Arabia on a yearly basis. As seen during a backstage segment, Baker talked about Vickie Guerrero using her connection to Andrade El Idolo to gain favors. She called it a “blood money” situation, saying, “maybe next week AEW Dynamite can run in Saudi Arabia!”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘Homeless’ WWE Rumor Leaks

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jim Cornette & Reby Hardy Continue Twitter Feud After Ripping AEW Fan

We previously reported Jim Cornette’s reaction to a fan jumping the barricade at AEW Dynamite Road Rager, which you can see here:. Cornette’s tweet sparked a reaction from AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, along with an extended exchange between him and Matt Hardy’s wife Reby Hardy. It’s well-known that Cornette has never liked Omega and has fired shots at Reby many times over the years. Some of these posts contain profanity.
WWEPWMania

Dolph Ziggler Comments On Not Having Any WWE Merchandise

Dolph Ziggler responded to a fan on Twitter who noted that they’ve never seen anyone wearing Dolph Ziggler merchandise. Ziggler wrote: “To be fair, WWE doesn’t sell any.”. By checking out WWE Shop, The only merchandise on sale right now for him is a youth-sized T-shirt from 2019.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Had Plans For A Giant Egg And Turkey For AEW Thanksgiving Episode

Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone sat down with Charlie Ramone, who is the Special Projects Manager for AEW, during the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During it, he recalled Tony Khan asking him to acquire props reminiscent of the1990 Survivor Series moment with the Gobbledy Goooker. “As far...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Nick Patrick Comments On Meeting Vince McMahon For The First Time, More

During a recent appearance on the “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, former WWE referee Nick Patrick commented on meeting Vince McMahon for the very first time, the rumors of WWE buying WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On seeing Vince McMahon for...
WorldSFGate

Saudi Arabia's Ithra Film Teams With Mohamed Hefzy on New Projects

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Film Productions banner has teamed up with prominent Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy (“Clash”) who will serve as a creative consultant on two upcoming projects by Saudi directors backed by the company, one of which Hefzy will produce through his Film Clinic shingle. The two projects which were...
WWEPosted by
Fox News

Ex-WWE star Melissa Coates dead at 50

Melissa Coates, known as "Super Genie" in the ring, has died. She was 50 years old. A friend of Coates confirmed her death in a Facebook post on Wednesday, "This may be the hardest post I have ever made… Just got word from Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon."
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Bollywood Boyz Comment On Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title Reign, Not Getting A Bigger Run

During a recent appearance on Sean “X-Pac” Waltman’s “Pro Wrestling 4 Life” podcast, former WWE Superstars the Bollywood Boyz commented on working with Jinder Mahal during his WWE Championship run back in 2017, not getting much in-ring work during that time period, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Non-title match: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods. – Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Drew McIntyre Reveals The Inspiration Behind Some Of His Recent RAW Promos

During a recent interview with TV Insider, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre commented on his recent promos on RAW and the inspiration behind them, possibly winning the Money in the Bank match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Money in the Bank being his...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 7/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Malikay Black’s debut, Baker mentions Saudi Arabia, Bayley’s injury, Jimmy Uso remains on Smackdown, AEW announce team, ROH PPV attendance (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:. Malikay Black’s AEW debut, Black explaining his gimmick on Twitch. AEW’s unconventional announce team and whether it’s working...

Comments / 0

Community Policy