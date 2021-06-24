Mansoor Recalls Hilarious Story Of Using Shane McMahon’s Bathroom In Saudi Arabia

Mansoor shared a hilarious story of using Shane McMahon’s bathroom at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia while doing an interview with talkSPORT. “We were sort of in a little, small locker room, me and the other Saudi boys. Well actually, it was me, the Saudi boys and the sumo wrestler they had for the Greatest Royal Rumble. We were sharing that and they were like, ‘Okay, you’re going to go to that bathroom down there, alright?’ down the hall. That’s what we used, that’s what all the boys used. So then the next time we were in Saudi for the biggest battle royal, I was going to that bathroom because I knew that was the bathroom that we use, right? That’s the one I go to.