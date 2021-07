During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Adam Cole commented on NXT being labeled as a “developmental brand” by people:. “It bothers me a lot, to some extent though. I always try to be a glass half-full guy in a lot of ways. Of course, there is an aspect to NXT, or The Performance Center, where of course, there is developmental. There are people who get hired with wrestling experience, with no wrestling experience, and it’s the process of hopefully getting to that point where they end up on NXT Television. But to say the roster of the guys who are on NXT every single week, as far as developmental goes, I really do believe that we are on the same level as the guys on RAW and the guys on SmackDown.