Officers responded to two false alarms; performed three crime-prevention services; left an OOPS card on a vehicle with its driver’s side headlight and taillight left on; escorted two male juveniles home and warned them for curfew violation; referred information from a 911 call about a water main break in the 800 block of West Blackhawk Drive to the appropriate departments; advised an intoxicated person who was walking in the middle of the road in the 800 block of Madison Avenue to stay on the sidewalk, and a woman who was receiving unwanted text messages to block the number on her phone and failed to contact anyone at the number the woman provided; checked on a suspicious vehicle that turned out to belong to a mail delivery person and a woman who was having issues with her cell phone.