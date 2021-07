Why Robert Mays thinks identity is No. 1 concern for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Bears this year. They finally got their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields, Allen Robinson is back in the fold, and early reviews give new defensive coordinator Sean Desai two thumbs up. But there are plenty of reasons to be a little wary too. There are questions about the team’s depth in the secondary, the Bears will have to find a way to ratchet up their pass rush, and we don’t know how the new-look offensive line will perform. But on the latest episode of the Under Center Podcast, Robert Mays joined our crew and said he’s got macro-level concerns for the team before ever digging into the details.