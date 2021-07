Mark Hoppus celebrated the Fourth of July by sharing a new photo showing his hair loss during his ongoing cancer battle. The Blink-182 frontman is completely bald in the selfie, which was snapped as he enters his fourth month of chemotherapy. Hoppus – who is rocking a Gucci tee and shades along with a giant smile – also looks noticeably thinner in the picture, which he took as he sat by the pool at his Los Angeles property.