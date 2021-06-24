Cancel
Yakima, WA

7502 Glacier, Yakima, WA 98908

Yakima Herald Republic
 19 days ago

Make memories in this inviting, one level West Valley home! Walk in to this immaculate, well-loved 3 bedroom home and you will fall in love! It has many upgrades including new kitchen appliances installed February of 2020, exterior paint in 2019, new underground sprinklers control box in 2019, new HVAC (gas furnace and AC) Spring of 2018, water conditioning system in 2017 and hot water heater replaced in 2016. Enjoy Summer 2021 in this wonderful home! Call your favorite realtor today for a tour!

www.yakimaherald.com

