Post-COVID visitation surge turning Utah national parks into ‘Disneyland’

I have nothing but travel memories with 190 countries and counting... About Me: I graduated from a Law School in Vietnam in 1975 and California Polytechnic University, USA, 1981,majoring in an electronic engineering. I worked for Rockwell International (now Boeing) as an aerospace engineer in the Space Shuttle and GPS Military Satellite projects and now on my own. I love to travel with all passion and to write about my travels, the international histories and politics too. I actually started to travel outside USA since 1989 and more aggressive recently. Visit my travel blog at: http://www.t... full info.