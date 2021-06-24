Post-COVID visitation surge turning Utah national parks into ‘Disneyland’
If you’re planning on visiting one of Utah’s five national parks this summer, be prepared to wait a while to get in, and maybe even bring a backup plan. Angie Richman, Chief of Interpretation, Education and Visitor Services at Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, said visitation numbers have increased every month at Arches since September 2020. She attributes this to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting international travel and forcing people to go outdoors for many of their activities, creating an unexpected jump in visitation for the national parks.universe.byu.edu