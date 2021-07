The Lakeside Concert Series at Winged Deer Park’s Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater features Tri-Cities veteran musicians CrossRoad Band on Thursday, July 8. CrossRoad Band plays a variety of great music, including country, Southern rock and old time rock and roll. All five members have been involved in music for 40-50 years, and each shares duties on vocals. The band has played most venues in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas, and members say they look forward to being at Winged Deer Park again this year.