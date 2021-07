Sometimes the best things in life start out in a whirlwind of chaos. Such is the story of the Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company. Flashback to August 2013: The truck’s production is behind schedule with the manufacturer in Florida, but its debut was scheduled for that weekend. Owner Bryan Maness flies to Florida to drive the truck back to CoMo — and rolls into town the night before the event. The health department gives approval for a limited menu since they didn’t even have time for a full inspection, and the very next day the Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co. food truck served their brag-worthy biscuits for the first time ever at Pridefest at Flat Branch Park.