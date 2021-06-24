New W&M Athletic Director Says He is “All In”

Student-athletes are entering a new era, and the University of Colorado is excited about the opportunities ahead. “It’s a great time for college athletics,” CU athletic director Rick George said Thursday in a zoom press conference where the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness (NIL) rule was the key topic of conversation. “I know people look at it as there’s all these challenges. I view them as opportunities, and we’re going to look at it as opportunities and how we can make our department and our student-athletes better moving forward. We’ll be creative, and we’ll do the things that we need to do to continue to make Colorado athletics an elite athletic department in the country.”