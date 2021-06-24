Cancel
New W&M Athletic Director Says He is “All In”

By Ben Mackin
wydaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAM & MARY — On Thursday, June 24, William & Mary (W&M) introduced Brian Mann as its new athletic director at a press conference held at Zable Stadium. “My plans moving forward, first is to listen,” Mann said at the beginning of his remarks to the press and public. “I have a lot to learn about this place. What I know so far, I love. When it comes to working at William & Mary and being a part of the student-athlete experience, I am all in. When it comes to moving this university forward through our athletics mission, I’m all in.”

