Victoria, TX

Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice

Cover picture for the articleTHUMBS-UP Thumbs-up to the Ross Ramsey column. He did a good job addressing a top issue of concern for Texans. “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott feels heat” correctly pointed out that it is hard for us to focus on the terror at the border as the governor would like while the now notoriously unreliable ERCOT is warning of razor thin margins between electrical grid supply and demand. It’s going to take more than a reassuring pat on the head to restore trust after the epic failure of a few months ago, especially when multiple experts have said that the state’s actions this session did not, in fact, fix all the problems.

