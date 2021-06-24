Navigating A New (Paying) Era For College Athletes

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gopuff, the go-to solution for immediate, everyday needs, and Opendorse, the industry-leading athlete marketing platform, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind college athlete endorsement program, democratizing access to endorsement deals for all student-athletes. The program will be available to student-athletes in any sport and will provide immediate, equal access to compliant payment opportunities for those who use Opendorse to receive their deal, sign up for Gopuff, and promote the brand to their followers on social media.