New York City, NY

100 Free Things to Do in New York in Summer

nycinsiderguide.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree things to do in New York in Summer are everywhere, every day and every night! Kids, adults, outdoors, indoors, active, lazy…you name it! Free summer activities in NYC include concerts, movies, sports and fitness, arts and culture, museums, tours. So whether you want free tennis, an outdoor concert, a movie under the stars or free opera outdoors in the park, we have you covered with over 100 FREE things to do in NYC this summer.

