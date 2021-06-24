Community Calendar

Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine. The Health Department asks those who qualify to send an email to info@knoxhealth.com indicating name, age and phone number; unless they have done so already. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to check eligibility and available sites. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-392-2200.