Rihanna Covers Up the Matching Tattoo She Had With Drake

We’re almost halfway through summer, and in Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s rulebook, that means it’s time for neon fur. The couple, who recently confirmed their relationship in GQ and have since been PDA-ing their way through the fine city of New York, were photographed in Queens yesterday, filming what appears to be an aspirational fire escape hang. The set was for a music video, likely for a track off Rocky’s aptly titled fourth album “All Smiles.” There were lime-Slushee-hued ushankas. There were jewel-tone grills. There was at least one joint. In an attempt to process it all, let us walk you through every fluorescent detail.