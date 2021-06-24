Cancel
Rihanna Covers Up the Matching Tattoo She Had With Drake

By Aleia Woods
Posted by 
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rihanna has the streets talking after she appears to have covered up the matching tattoo she once had with Drake. While out on the town this week with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, photographers snapped images and took video of the new couple on a date in NYC. Within those pictures, the shark tattoo that Rih had done back in around September of 2016 has been covered with a crown. Shortly after Rihanna had the tat done, Drizzy appeared with a very similar one, thus sparking speculating of their matching artwork.

