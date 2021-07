The loss-making startup said it will price its shares in the range of 72 Indian rupees (96 cents) to 76 ($1) and is targeting an upper limit valuation of $8.56 billion. Zomato, which competes with Swiggy (the market leader, according to several industry estimates), said after a successful IPO it will have about $2 billion in the bank. It plans to list on Indian stock exchanges.