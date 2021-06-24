Cancel
Real Estate

3 Overlooked Mortgage REITs With Yields Over 5%

investing.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many indicators that the economy could be due for a period of deceleration. This would be bullish for yield-payers like REIT stocks. Three REITs with attractive yields are Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT), and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX).REITs have served as safe havens for weary investors and also those looking for a reliable source of passive income. The top REITs certainly receive their fair share of attention from the mainstream investment media. However, there are plenty of other REITs available for investment that retail investors often overlook. &nbsp.

