Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

ZIM Integrated vs. Kirby: Which Shipping Stock is a Better Buy?

investing.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe increasing demand for transportation services for bulk goods and commodities with the reopening of industries globally has been driving the shipping industry’s recovery this year. With that, prominent shipping companies ZIM Integrated (ZIM) and Kirby (NYSE:KEX) should see a decent recovery in the coming months. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is an Israel-based company that provides shipping and logistics services worldwide. The company offers multi-modal, cargo handling, tariff management, schedule information, and other related services, such as shipping agencies, storage, distribution, forwarding and land transportation.

www.investing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zim#Stocks#Chemicals#Shipping#Kex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget AMC: This Growth Stock Is a Better Buy

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) has crushed the market this year, with the stock surging 2,080% since January. However, the Reddit-fueled enthusiasm surrounding AMC has also made it a very dangerous investment. Over the past six months, retail investors have orchestrated campaigns across social media, urging people to buy the stock....
StocksEntrepreneur

Which Financial Stock is a Better Buy: Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan?

Despite the continuing low interest rate environment, the financial sector is rebounding quickly, driven by a significant increase in financial transactions by businesses and individuals in the reopening economy. Established financial companies Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan (JPM) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.
IndustryEntrepreneur

Raytheon vs. Northrop Grumman: Which Defense Stock is a Better Buy?

One of the biggest industries in the country, the defense industry, often gets overlooked by investors. Since defense companies make big money with government contractors, they could provide investors with stable growth. Raytheon (RTX) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) are two top defense stocks, but which is the better pick now? Read more to find out.
Marketsinvesting.com

Analog Devices vs. Texas Instruments: Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Buy?

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are two of the best semiconductor stocks. Patrick Ryan breaks down which is the better buy.Semiconductor stocks are a hot topic as the chip shortage continues. So many products nowadays have computer chips, so we are feeling the impact across multiple industries. &nbsp.
Economyinvesting.com

Qualcomm vs. Applied Materials: Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Buy?

Because rising demand from several industries amid a global supply shortage has been driving price hikes for semiconductors, major players in this space—Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Qualcomm (QCOM)—should benefit significantly in the near to midterm. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) are two established companies in the semiconductor industry. AMAT provides the materials and engineering solutions used to produce new chips and advanced displays. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. QCOM develops and commercializes wireless industry technologies. It is organized into three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies, Qualcomm Technology Licensing, and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives.
Marketsinvesting.com

3 Software Stocks That are a Better Buy Than Salesforce.com

In light of an ongoing Investigation regarding Salesforce.com’s (CRM) acquisition of Slack (WORK), and its premium valuation, we think CRM’s shares are best avoided for now. We also think that a bullish outlook for the software industry makes fundamentally-sound names Oracle (ORCL), SAP (SAP), and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) well-positioned to outperform CRM in the near term. Read on for details.Popular cloud-based software company Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) has seen solid demand for its solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to widespread and ongoing digital transformation by businesses. However, the company’s acquisition of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK), which was announced on December 1, 2020, has lately led to trouble for the stock. This is because WeissLaw LLP is currently investigating an alleged breach in fiduciary duties and other violations by WORK’s board of directors in connection with the acquisition. Furthermore, CRM is relatively overvalued compared to its industry peers, as is evidenced by its 64.50 non-GAAP forward P/E multiple, which is 137.7% higher than the 27.13 industry average. Thus, we think the current investigations coupled with its overvaluation make CRM best avoided now.
Industryinvesting.com

Virgin Galactic vs. Micron Technology: Which Reddit Stock is a Better Buy?

Meme stocks have been regaining their popularity lately, driven by a rising number of retail investors and bullish market trends. Two of the most frequently discussed meme stocks on Reddit forum wallstreetbets are Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). So, which of these Reddit stocks is poised to deliver sustainable returns in the near term? Read more to find out.Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is an integrated aerospace company that specializes in commercial space travel. Founded in 2017, the company went public through a reverse merger with Social Capital Hedosophia in October 2019, making it the world’s first publicly traded commercial human spaceflight company. In comparison, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a semiconductor systems manufacturer with a focus on memory and storage products. It operates through four segments—its Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit.
StocksForbes

Which Stocks Can Offer Better Returns Compared To Corning?

We believe that there are other stocks in the electrical equipment industry that are currently better valued than Corning (NYSE: GLW). Corning’s current price-to-operating income ratio (P/EBIT) of 38x is much higher than levels of 22x for EnerSys, 14x for BWX Technologies, and 11x for Energizer. These stocks have a lower valuation (P/EBIT) compared to Corning, while all of them have seen better revenue and operating income growth. This disconnect between valuation and performance could mean that you are better off buying ENS, BWXT, and ENR vs. GLW stock. More specifically, we arrive at our conclusion by looking at historical trends in revenues, operating income, and P/EBIT for these companies. Our dashboard - Better Bet Than Corning Stock: Pay Less To Get More From Sector Peers ENS, BWXT, ENR - has more details – parts of which are summarized below.
StocksBusiness Insider

IBB Vs. XBI: Which Biotech ETF Has A Better Chart?

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) is trading below an important resistance level, but the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) has broken out. Resistance is a large group of sellers who are all trying to sell their shares at the same price. When stocks or ETFs reach resistance levels, rallies pause or end.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Virgin Galactic vs. Lockheed Martin

The aerospace, rocket launching, and defense industries seem to be on the verge of a huge expansion over the coming decades. Companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin have paved the way for this private "space race," launching test rockets and satellites for businesses and the U.S. government. But there are plenty of other companies in this private space race. One is Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), which was started by Richard Branson in 2004 and went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2019. Another is Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), the world's largest defense contractor.
Marketsinvesting.com

Fortinet vs. NortonLifeLock: Which Cybersecurity Stock is a Better Buy?

The increasing embrace of digitization globally has heightened the incidence of cybercrimes and online threats at an unprecedented pace. This has accelerated the need for organizations (and individuals) to maintain sophisticated cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive information and create secure digital environments. Predicated on this trend, we think that the demand for cyber safety solutions offered by Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) should continue to surge. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) and NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) in Mountain View, Calif. are two of the most prominent integrated and automated cyber safety solutions providers, operating in the United States, Europe and internationally. FTNT provides FortiSwitch, FortiAnalyzer, FortiToken and FortiAuthenticator and various other security and networking functions and anti-spam solutions. NLOK offers Norton Secure VPN solution, Norton 360, Privacy Monitor Assistant and LifeLock identity theft protection solution to its customers.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Alibaba vs. JD.com

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are the two largest e-commerce companies in China. Alibaba is expected to control 50.8% of the market this year, according to eMarketer, as JD claims 15.9%. However, JD is actually China's largest direct retailer in terms of revenue, since its first-party marketplace takes on its...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Cannabis Stock: Tilray vs. Village Farms

A good way to maximize your odds of success when investing in the cannabis industry is by buying shares of low-cost producers. Profitability is hard to come by in the sector, especially in the Canadian pot market, where the industry is smaller than in U.S. and there is no shortage of competitors, either. Today, I'll look at two companies that have posted profits recently and are among the safer investments out there: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF).
Stocksinvesting.com

1 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Lifetime

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) owns a natural gas pipeline network that transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals, and other businesses across Canada, the United States (U.S.), and Mexico. The company’s network of pipelines taps...
Economythewestendnews.com

Carbon Pricing Vs. Cap and Trade: Which is better?

What do we mean when we refer to carbon pricing as a means to stabilize global temperatures?. We often confuse carbon pricing with cap and trade. What follows is a simple description of how the two differ and of the benefits and drawbacks of each. There are two basic market...
Economyinvesting.com

Surgalign vs. Asensus Surgical: Which Medical Equipment Stock is a Better Buy?

The medical equipment industry has been growing at a healthy clip this year, with rising demand for elective surgeries that had been on hold during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. So, two established medical equipment companies, Asensus (ASXC) and Surgaline (SRGA), should benefit in the coming months. But let’s see which of these two stocks is a better buy now.Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) in Morrisville, N.C., and Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) in Deerfield, Ill., are two established players in the medical equipment space. ASXC is a medical device company that digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities, such as augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery. SRGA is a medical technology company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Its product portfolio includes cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.
Industryinvesting.com

TechnipFMC (FTI) Seals EPCI Deal for Jubilee South East Project

TechnipFMC plc FTI recently secured a major contract from Tullow Ghana Limited for integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) on the Jubilee South East development, located off the coast of Ghana. Jubilee South East is an extension of the Jubilee field. The contract is worth a value between $75 million and $250 million.
Marketsinvesting.com

Green energy-focused Bitcoin miner Hive joins North American mining pool

Green energy-focused Bitcoin miner Hive joins North American mining pool. Following its approval for a Nasdaq listing, Canadian Hive Blockchain Technologies has bought more than 3,000 Bitcoin (BTC) mining rigs to get involved in the Bitcoin mining shift from east to west. Purchased from Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary Foundry...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Small-Cap Growth Stocks to Buy This Month

Small-cap companies with solid financials are expected to thrive in the coming months as the economic recovery gains pace. Based on this expectation, we think it could be wise to bet on small-cap companies Oxford (OXM) and NextGen (NXGN).They possess immense growth potential.The U.S. economy is on the recovery path, with COVID-19 related restrictions being relaxed and industrial activities reopening. Small-cap stocks have been making a solid comeback in this scenario thanks in-part to government stimulus checks, especially to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and their access to cheap capital amid the low interest rate environment.
Marketsinvesting.com

JPMorgan Lists Bitcoin’s Limitations as a Legal Tender

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) gives reasons behind Bitcoin’s limitations as a legal tender. One factor is that 90% of Bitcoin’s supply is in illiquid hands. Another is Bitcoin’s volatile nature. JPMorgan, the Global Investment bank, believes that making Bitcoin (BTC) a legal tender in El Salvador is not the best move. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy