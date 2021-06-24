ZIM Integrated vs. Kirby: Which Shipping Stock is a Better Buy?
The increasing demand for transportation services for bulk goods and commodities with the reopening of industries globally has been driving the shipping industry’s recovery this year. With that, prominent shipping companies ZIM Integrated (ZIM) and Kirby (NYSE:KEX) should see a decent recovery in the coming months. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is an Israel-based company that provides shipping and logistics services worldwide. The company offers multi-modal, cargo handling, tariff management, schedule information, and other related services, such as shipping agencies, storage, distribution, forwarding and land transportation.www.investing.com