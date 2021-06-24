Is the Stock Market Tempting Us with Another Breakout?
The S&P 500 (SPY) is once again hovering near its recent highs and tempting us with a breakout. We’ve basically been in a range, defined by choppy market conditions, since the start of the POWR Growth portfolio. And, the longer we stay in the range, the more energy that builds for the next trending move. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss why I’m skeptical about this breakout succeeding, some higher-level strategy behind the changes we made in the portfolio earlier today, and then a more granular look at our holdings. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Growth newsletter).www.investing.com