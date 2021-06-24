West Seattle light rail in 2032? Here’s what the Sound Transit Board chair is suggesting for potential ‘realignment’ scenario

Marfaun June 24, 2021 (5:53 pm) Does it bother anybody to wait another year (or maybe until 2040) for Sound Transit to build another bridge, bulldoze Pigeon Point, Delridge, Avalon and East Junction, displace businesses and up to 200 people, not adequately compensate any of them, interfere with big employers in the maritime industry, Port of Seattle and Nucor Steel, and create massive traffic congestion for 5-7 years to lay down light rail tracks? Or is it just me? Sound Transit doesn’t have the money ($7.9 billion in debt now), the WS estimate is 73% over budget (now estimated at $400 million-$600 million a mile), but they’re not looking for cost-saving options. Heck. Why would Sound Transit’s board ever be interested in saving money, delivering a WS link ahead of schedule and under budget, leaving the Port & Nucor alone, and letting taxpayers (aka voters) keep their homes and businesses? It makes the SkyLink gondola look better & better: 2 year construction, save Sound Transit $2 billion, displace nobody, interfere with nobody.