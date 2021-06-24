CareerLink event to be held

Prior to the official start of the 66th Annual Brush Rodeo, VIPs — including featured artists, sponsors, members of the Brush Rodeo Association, Rodeo Royalty, volunteers and performers — were invited to be the first guests of the Center for Arts & Community Enrichment (CACE) Western Art Show, which will run from 1 to 7 p.m. daily July 10 in the Mark Arndt Event Center. Attendees socialized as they viewed featured works and chatted with artists. Every year, VIPs also vote for one work of art to win the People’s Choice Award. 2020 winner Zach Chapman’s photograph was on display at the event and auctioned off for $275 following the dinner, which was catered by Drovers Restaurant, a local favorite.