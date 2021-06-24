Cancel
CareerLink event to be held

New Castle News
 19 days ago

The West Central Job Partnership is hosting an EARN community resource event Friday at Cascade Park. The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m.

www.ncnewsonline.com

Indiana Gazette

Book review event to be held

A book review of “The Johnstown Girls,” by Pittsburgh author Kathleen George, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10 in the covered pavilion at Memorial Park, Indiana. The review is being hosted by American Association of University Women-Indiana County chapter’s Charlotte Manges, whose own family history...
KBTX.com

Kids focused Fourth of July event held at Lake Walk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Children of all ages made their way to the Stell Hotel at the Lake Walk in Bryan Saturday. Little Firecrackers is Lake Walk’s inaugural children-oriented event. There was no lack of activities for the little ones. Lake Walk, The Stella Hotel, and The Children’s Museum of the...
Morgan County, COFort Morgan Times

Special event held for VIP rodeo guests

Prior to the official start of the 66th Annual Brush Rodeo, VIPs — including featured artists, sponsors, members of the Brush Rodeo Association, Rodeo Royalty, volunteers and performers — were invited to be the first guests of the Center for Arts & Community Enrichment (CACE) Western Art Show, which will run from 1 to 7 p.m. daily July 10 in the Mark Arndt Event Center. Attendees socialized as they viewed featured works and chatted with artists. Every year, VIPs also vote for one work of art to win the People’s Choice Award. 2020 winner Zach Chapman’s photograph was on display at the event and auctioned off for $275 following the dinner, which was catered by Drovers Restaurant, a local favorite.
Northwest Signal

Filling Homes’ employee appreciation event held

Filling Homes has planned an annual, week-long, employee appreciation event since 2016. Filling Revival was held June 28 through July 1 this year and to recognize and show appreciation for the work of the 300-plus employees who support people with developmental disabilities in Henry, Fulton, Williams and Defiance counties. This year, the event with the theme of “Red, White and Blessed,” featured gift certificates purchased from local restaurants as the kick-off to the week.
kxnet.com

Special storytime events held at Bismarck’s Community Orchard throughout July

Bismarck Parks and Recreation will be hosting a new series of literacy events for kids throughout July. We stopped by the community orchard to get us all on the same page. Families are coming to the Bismarck Community Orchard for a special story time event. We spoke to someone many kids know as Miss Sparkles to find out more.
Wheeling, WVWTOV 9

First-ever 'Pops & Cops' community event held in Wheeling

WHEELING, WV -- A free event was held at Heritage Port in Wheeling, WV to show how well different agencies in Wheeling can work together to promote equality and acceptance. 'Cops and Pops' brought police officers from different agencies together. The popsicle company Ziegenfelder's and the Wheeling Police Department joined...
timesvirginian.com

Fourth of July event held at Liberty Baptist

Liberty Baptist Church hosted a Fourth of July event on Saturday, July 3, for the community with the help of local sponsors such as Fire and Safety Equipment Company, the Town of Appomattox, Village Print Shop and Wilkes Jewelers. The free event was the first in five years, as it...
chathamstartribune.com

Fifth annual Rock D’ Block event held in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. — This Saturday marked the fifth annual “Rock D’ Block” event—a gathering of local organizations and community members of the Danville-Pittsylvania County community working together to bring an end to violent crime. It was held at Taylor Drive Park (Pumpkin Creek) in Danville, where kids and their families enjoyed the petting zoo, food, inflatables, ice cream and water games.
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Freedom Bash to be held Saturday

BICKNELL — The Freedom Bash is returning for its 15th year, offering locals a chance to celebrate the Fourth of July. The event, like so many others, was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, but Freedom Bash coordinator and Vigo Township Auxiliary Treasurer Tresa Baize is happy to welcome it back this year.
Weirton Daily Times

Many Independence Day events held in Wellsburg

WELLSBURG — For many Wellsburg residents, Independence Day is not only a time to celebrate America’s birth but a time for reunions and homecomings, as families and friends gather for many of the events in its week-long observance. The celebration continues this weekend with a free concert by Refugee at...
KIII 3News

'Be the Match' event held at Heritage Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ‘Be the Match’ program, took over Heritage park Saturday with their stars, stripes, and saving lives event. The organization aims to bring awareness to the ‘Be the Match’ marrow registry. The first annual marrow drive event had food, vendors and ‘Be the Match’ representatives onsite...
roundupweb.com

McKenzie County 4-H Events Held

The 2021 McKenzie County 4-H Project Expo and 4-H Communication Arts Events were held May 18 at the NDSU Extension/McKenzie County office. The 4-H Project Expo event provides youth with the opportunity to plan, prepare and display an article, educational or food related project. Four-H members also verbally express themselves to a judge. At the close of the contest, ribbon awards were presented to each participant.
Johnstown, PAWJAC TV

First of its kind Pride event held in Johnstown's Roxbury Park

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WJAC) — Pride month has come and gone but in Johnstown, a delayed celebration was held Saturday at Roxbury Park. Organizers say it’s the first event of its kind in the flood city. The event was organized by the group called "United Highlands" who say they wanted to...
Clinton Herald

Events

• Fourth of July events in DeWitt begin at 5 p.m. with the DeWitt Nite Lions grilling in Lincoln Park and the Noon Lions’ bake sale. The Fourth of July parade begins at 6 p.m. The Tailfins will provide music from 5 to 9 p.m. in the band shelter. •...
nasrq.com

Weekly Nondual Awakening Events Held on the Beach

“If you don't become the ocean, you'll be seasick every day.”. Join our free “Nondual Awakening, Oneness and Self-Realization” events each week on Wednesday nights. We will celebrate and support each other in the realization of what those named above have in common - knowing themselves as the ocean. This...
wcrecord.com

Longest Table event to be held in Grafton

GRAFTON— Nothing speaks quite squarely to sharing than sitting down at a table and having a meal with someone. Whether it’s eating with family or friends conversations are sure to abound. That’s the goal of the Grafton SOAR group Longest Table event, for the community to sit down and have a conversation. SOAR is an acronym for Success, Opportunity, Action […]
Eastern New Mexico News

Fun run/walk to be held

PORTALES — In conjunction with Heritage Days, the city of Portales will hold a two-mile fun run/walk July 17. The event will be $20 for everybody 19 and over, $10 for anybody 18 and under or $40 per family. Proceeds will benefit the Portales Woman’s Club. Registration is available at...
Cecil Daily

Inaugural boat blessing event held in North East

NORTH EAST — People on board four recreational boats — and one kayak — ventured out into Cecil County waterways feeling safer on Saturday, after their vessels were blessed at a North East Community Park pier during an outreach event held by members of three local churches. The Rev. John...
Utica, NYRomesentinel.com

Unclaimed funds events to be held in Rome, Utica

UTICA — Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, has partnered with New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli to host an unclaimed funds event on Wednesday, July 14, at Utica City Hall, 1 Kennedy Plaza, from 10 a.m. to noon; and at Rome City Hall, 198 N. Washington St., from noon to 2 p.m., according to an announcement by Buttenschon’s office.

