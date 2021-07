REDFIELD, N.Y. – New York State Police say a 19-year-old drowned while swimming in the Salmon River Reservoir in Oswego County Sunday. Dylan J. Dunn, of North Syracuse, was at the reservoir with his family. Police say around 4 p.m., he and a 12-year-old family member swam across the reservoir to the south shore, using a large piece of driftwood. The two got out of the water and walked the shoreline until they found a spot where they felt it was close enough to swim across.