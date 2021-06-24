Thursday 2pm update to fire burning south of #Flagstaff #RafaelFire

Coconino County Sheriff: GO Evacuations Ordered for South Garland Prairie. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 24, 2021 Contact Jon Paxton Phone: 928-226-5089SUBJECT: GO Evacuations Ordered for South Garland Prairie #rafaelfireCoconino County, AZ – Due to the Rafael Fire and Forest Service mitigation efforts, the community of South Garland Prairie has been upgraded to a GO status. THIS IS AN EVACUATION ORDER. This includes the residences off of Boy Scout Camp Road, Arbor Lane, Thomas Loop Rd., Leisure Drive, Bluebird meadow Road, Dog Haven Place, Tanner Ranch Road, and other roads in that area. Finish gathering necessary items and leave the area immediately.There is a shelter set up at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff. The address is 3950 E. Butler. Rafael Fire operations will be conducting a backburn of the area north of Sycamore Canyon. This is done so fire crews can remove fuel in this area to create a buffer zone between the active fire and homes in the area. This area is in extreme draught conditions and fire can be unpredictable. If you need assistance in evacuating, contact the Coconino County Emergency Operations Center at 928-679-8647. Monitor CCSO and Coconino County social media and official news releases for additional information regarding the evacuation and re-entry.