On July 1, Williams, a partner with family law firm Pollock Begg, took over as president of ACBA, the largest legal trade association in the Pittsburgh Region. His term lasts one year. Among his goals will be leading the Pittsburgh Legal Community as it emerges from the challenges of COVID-19. Williams also said he hopes to enhance the allyship of the ACBA, facilitating ways member at large can support diversity, specifically women attorneys, attorneys of color and LGBTQ attorneys.