Ornamental Sweet Potatoes Named Newest Texas Superstar

We all have it; the frustrating spot in the garden where nothing seems to want to grow. Many gardeners respond by planting tough plants. Hosta for shade, even though the deer eat it. Iris for full sun, even though the bloom time is so short. Some plants, although challenging to find, are great candidates for tough spaces in the landscape. The soil varies greatly in bluff country; I have personally seen several types of challenging conditions on a single property. Working in your garden often will give you the opportunity to learn where challenging areas may be.