Ornamental Sweet Potatoes Named Newest Texas Superstar
Ornamental sweet potatoes, a popular cover option in landscape bedding and container mixes for years, have been named the latest Texas Superstar. They are warm-season annual selections of the same plant species that produces tubers loved by foodies, but these are primarily chosen for their tropical-looking foliage as a heat- and drought-resistant ground cover, said Brent Pemberton, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research ornamental horticulturist and Texas Superstar executive board member, Overton.austincountynewsonline.com
