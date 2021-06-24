Cancel
Agriculture

Ornamental Sweet Potatoes Named Newest Texas Superstar

austincountynewsonline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrnamental sweet potatoes, a popular cover option in landscape bedding and container mixes for years, have been named the latest Texas Superstar. They are warm-season annual selections of the same plant species that produces tubers loved by foodies, but these are primarily chosen for their tropical-looking foliage as a heat- and drought-resistant ground cover, said Brent Pemberton, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research ornamental horticulturist and Texas Superstar executive board member, Overton.

