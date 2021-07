MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Senate has passed the state budget and sent the $87 billion spending plan on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Senate passed the document on a 23-9 vote Wednesday evening. The Assembly approved the budget after about eight hours of debate Tuesday. The budget passed, largely, along party lines with four Assembly and three Senate Democrats voting to approve it. Notably, one of those Democrats was the Senate Minority Leader.