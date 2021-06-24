Cancel
Paducah, KY

PPD: $1,000 reward offered for Murray man charged with murder

By Staff Report
Murray Ledger & Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH – The Paducah Police Department says it is still searching for a Murray man who is being charged with a murder that occurred on June 10. West Kentucky Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Khalil A. Griffin, 20, of Murray. In a news release, Paducah Police Department Public Information Officer Robin Newberry said Griffin remains the primary suspect in a shooting that occurred in Paducah’s Forest Hills neighborhood of. Newberry also said that investigators believe Griffin is driving a white 2003 Nissan Altima with Illinois license plate AY7318.

