GTT obtains tank design order for new LNG carrier

Mr Booth brings over a decade of experience at ExxonMobil, which combines deep knowledge of the global gas markets and tested commercial expertise in LNG and gas trading businesses. His career has included several senior positions at ExxonMobil taking him across three continents. Most recently, he was based in Singapore as Senior Manager for Commercial, PNG Upstream Development and prior to that, Team Lead for Global LNG Analytics. In these roles he was responsible for advancing the organisation’s analytics capability for LNG trading and the commercialisation of LNG assets in PNG. He also spent several years in Melbourne, Australia as the Commercial Manager for Gas & Power Marketing, where he was responsible for gas marketing activities as the Eastern Australian market became linked to the global LNG market.
