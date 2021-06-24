GTT obtains tank design order for new LNG carrier

If you’re one who frequently uses a tank bag, then chances are you’re using either a magnetic strap-on, or flange-type tank bag. Of course, the most secure of which would be the flange-type, however, you’re left with a rather bulky mounting point when you do opt to ride without a tank bag. This is rather unsightly, especially if you’re like me, and you prefer to retain the sleek, streamlined appearance of your bike.