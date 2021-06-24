Cancel
GTT obtains tank design order for new LNG carrier

By Lydia Woellwarth
lngindustry.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The vessel will be delivered at the end of 2023.

www.lngindustry.com

