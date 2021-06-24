AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills HC Sean McDermott acknowledged DT Star Lotulelei is behind the rest of the team after sitting out last year. “There’s definitely some catching up to do. It is good to have him here and participating. I’m sure his teammates feel the same way. He can help us, we all know that, he’s just going to have to continue to put the work in to continue to get himself back… acclimated, comfortable, if you will, to be ready to go,” McDermott said, via Bills Wire.