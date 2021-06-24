Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills HC Sean McDermott acknowledged DT Star Lotulelei is behind the rest of the team after sitting out last year. “There’s definitely some catching up to do. It is good to have him here and participating. I’m sure his teammates feel the same way. He can help us, we all know that, he’s just going to have to continue to put the work in to continue to get himself back… acclimated, comfortable, if you will, to be ready to go,” McDermott said, via Bills Wire.

nfltraderumors.co
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerod Mayo
Person
Justin Vernon
Person
Steve Belichick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Afc#Bills Bills Hc#Dt Star Lotulelei#Bills Wire#Athletic#Dt Vernon Butler#Bills De Efe Obada#De Darryl Johnson#Jets Jets Ot Mekhi Becton#Og Alijah Vera Tucker#Jets Wire#Patriots Patriots#Nesn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

LA Rams Matthew Stafford: How deep is your throw?

The LA Rams have found that no matter how livid the head coach becomes with the starting quarterback, a quarterback will throw where the quarterback will throw. Now the LA Rams believe that they have aligned the offensive strategy with the natural center of gravity of their newest addition, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Reportedly Indicted For Murder

There was some confusion earlier week as to why the Seattle Seahawks released rookie wide receiver Tamorrion Terry. Well, the NFL world just found out why the front office quietly cut him. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Terry and 10 others...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFL247Sports

Titans coach Mike Vrabel explains A.J. Brown's development

NFL training camps are barely over two weeks away from kicking off, and few will bring as much excitement as the one going on in Nashville, Tenn. The Tennessee Titans will take the field at Saint Thomas Sports Park north of downtown with Julio Jones ready to help take the offense to the next level alongside Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Ryan Tannehill.
NFL247Sports

Three possible trade partners for N'Keal Harry

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry made headlines in the NFL on Tuesday when he, via his agent, requested a trade to a new franchise. After that news, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan has identified three teams that he sees a quality fit as a trade partner for Harry: the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Signed A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have made a couple of notable moves at the wide receivers position. Dallas might have the best top-end wide receiver talent in the National Football League. The Cowboys’ top three of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup might be as good as it gets. Jerry Jones’...
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ex-Patriot Blames 1 Person For N’Keal Harry Situation

The news that New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry wants out after just two years has led to plenty of people analyzing his viability as an NFL player. But to one former Patriot, his failure in New England falls elsewhere. In an interview with Boston Sports Tonight, former Patriots...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

What would constitute a “breakout season” for Matthew Stafford?

Matthew Stafford was truly an elite prospect when he entered the NFL Draft out of Georgia in 2009. Praised not only for his unique physical tools, Stafford was lauded for his ability to read a defense, and even ESPN’s Mel Kiper had projected him as a future number one overall pick while Stafford was still in high school.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Justin Fields & Roquan Smith + Allen Robinson Extension? | Q&A

Chicago Bears rumors have not stopped hyping up Justin Fields entering the 2021 NFL season - when will he get his first shot? This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! For cereal that’s good and good for you, SAVE $5 on your order at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Who will be better in 2021: Justin Fields, Kellen Mond or Trey Lance? Allen Robinson contract extension talks have been a hot topic last season and will carry over into next year. Today’s Bears mailbag also focuses on Tarik Cohen comeback rumors and Roquan Smith. PLUS, who’s more on the hot seat: Matt Nagy or Ryan Pace?
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hasn’t had an agent his entire NFL career. Instead, he’s leaned on his mother as his business manager, with potentially other advisors in a tight inner circle. It didn’t hurt him with his rookie deal but the new extension he’s negotiating with Baltimore now is infinitely more complicated.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots may only need two quarterbacks on the roster this season

The Patriots may be willing to gamble that their third-string quarterback can be kept on the practice squad this season. New England Patriots fans may be watching an interesting sub-plot unfold as young Jarrett Stidham and ancient Brian Hoyer fight for the role of third-string quarterback, but it might be that the team is prepared to enter the season without either one on the active roster.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The AFC East rival Patriots feared Tom Brady would sign with

The New England Patriots thoroughly enjoyed the likeness of Tom Brady steering the ship for nearly two decades. When Brady decided to leave New England, he had his fair share of suitors. Now, it turns out that the Patriots had a fear of one AFC East rival attempting to bring Brady on board.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr, Browns, Steelers

Rams HC Sean McVay said Browns’ new S John Johnson III is a player who is the same mold as former NFL All-Pro S Eric Weddle. “But if I were to say a couple guys that you’ve really been around, here’s the guys that I would really say just in the short amount of time the four years that I’ve been a head coach. John Sullivan and Eric Weddle are unbelievably smart players. I think John Johnson, who’s going onto the Browns, is in that same sort of mold as what Eric is. Great communicators, charisma, presence. I think John Johnson would be outstanding,” said McVay, via The Ringer’s Flying Coach with Sean McVay and Peter Schrager.
NFLabc7ny.com

AFC East QBs offer promise, but Buffalo Bills are clear 2021 favorite

Last year at this time, the question was if the Buffalo Bills were primed to snap the New England Patriots' hold on the AFC East. The Bills answered that decisively. In fact, the Bills didn't just prove to be the new kings of the division the Patriots had dominated for nearly two decades when they won 17 of 19 titles. Coach Sean McDermott's Buffalo squad also showed it is a force to contend with in the AFC, advancing to the conference title game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots had initial concerns that Tom Brady would join AFC East rival leading up to free agency, per report

Tom Brady is set to make his long-awaited return to Gillette Stadium and face his former Patriots team in Week 4 of the 2021 season when his Buccaneers come up from Tampa. It's the game that most NFL fans have circled on their calendars and is arguably the most anticipated regular-season contest in NFL history. Had things gone the way New England reportedly feared initially as the quarterback stepped toward free agency, however, that return would have already taken place last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy