Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Travis Scott Helped Design Dior’s Spring 2022 Menswear Collection

By Martin Berrios
theboxhouston.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Scott has just added another major accomplishment to his already decorated mantle. He has co-designed a forthcoming Dior menswear collection. As spotted on High Snobiety the Houston, Texas native is further setting himself apart from most of his peers with this new announcement. According to an exclusive report by Women’s Wear Daily he not only help curate the pieces but will also star in the campaign for it. “This unprecedented event represents the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician for the house,” a representative from the luxury brand said to the fashion trade publication. Today (Thursday, June 24) he shared his excitement via an Instagram post. “One day until the show @dior @cactusjack ck – we started talking about @travisscott @parsonsschoolofdesign project where he will support student funding for people to go through college and the collection was started ….2 30 pm tomorrow Paris time” he wrote.

theboxhouston.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Star, TX
City
Paris, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Design#Menswear#Design Dior#Women S Wear Daily#Travisscott#Cactus Jack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Travis Scott Says He Loves 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner At Red Carpet Event With Stormi

It's a Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott family affair!. The makeup mogul and the rapper stepped out with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, for a red carpet appearance. The adorable trio attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in New York City on Tuesday, where Scott was honored. During his speech, he expressed that he loves his "wifey" and their baby girl.
Musiccrossroadstoday.com

Pop Smoke’s family praise Travis Scott for Dior tribute

Pop Smoke’s family “appreciate” Travis Scott’s tribute to the late rapper in his Dior collection. The ‘Sicko Mode’ hitmaker has paid homage to the Brooklyn drill legend – who was murdered in Los Angeles in February 2020 – by designing a white top featuring his face and the lyrics to Smoke’s aptly titled single, ‘Dior’, for his men’s spring 2022 collection, Cactus Jack Dior, for the French fashion house.
Designers & CollectionsHipHopDX.com

Travis Scott Fans Cause Barricade Breach At Dior Paris Fashion Week Show

Travis Scott has one of the most rabid fan bases, and they’ll continually pop out in numbers whenever La Flame makes an appearance. On Friday (June 25), the Astroworld rapper participated in Dior’s fashion show for Paris Fashion Week, and as expected, fans arrived in droves to get a glimpse of Scott. However, things almost turned sour when a barricade blocking the fans from the show was knocked over.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Travis Scott Launches Cactus Farms Indica Strain

Travis Scott is now in the business of cannabis, indica. Travis Scott has been the man with the plan, and his business savviness has been on full display. He has multiple partnerships with different companies. Now the Cactus Jack rapper has joined the world of cannabis and is launching his...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Travis Scott unveils his own strain of cannabis

Travis Scott is the latest rapper to enter the cannabis industry and has just partnered with Connected Cannabis to release his own strain, Cactus Farms. The hybrid strain was hand-selected by the Rodeo rapper and according to Connected Cannabis, the Indica-leaning strain “features a dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist.”
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Video Surfaces of Travis Scott and Meek Mill Argument – Watch

Following reports of Travis Scott and Meek Mill getting into an argument at an all-white party held by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin on the Fourth of July holiday, video footage of the incident has surfaced online. On Wednesday afternoon (July 7), a short video via the Twitter page @itswiseguyy...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Teases More Details About "Utopia"

The last full-length project we heard from Travis Scott was 2018's ASTROWORLD. Since then, the Houston native has been focused on expanding his business portfolio. As one of the most profitable artists in hip-hop, scoring brand deals seem to come easy for the "Highest In The Room" artist. He's collaborated...
Designers & Collectionsflaunt.com

Dior Men’s | Summer 2022 Collection

Kim Jones collaborated with Travis Scott for the Dior Men’s Summer 2022 collection that was unveiled in Paris on June 25th. The collection titled “Cactus Jack Dior” is inspired by two cultures and eras that intersect to create the pieces that were shown on the runway. The sun-bleached palette presented in the garments are a reflection of dusty canyons reminiscent of the Texas-born rapper’s home. The summer collection is a clear conversation between exploring America in new ways and the classic European mastery that is presented in every Dior item.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Pop Smoke's Brother Expresses Gratitude to Travis Scott and Dior for Collab Tribute

Obasi Jackson, the brother of the late Pop Smoke, took a moment to express his and his family’s gratitude to Travis Scott and. for their collaborative tribute T-shirt. “As a whole, well me personally, I definitely appreciate the love that [Travis Scott] is trying to, you know, create around Pop. And definitely with his music coming out, his new album on the rise, I definitely appreciate that, love that he’s trying to push forward in this time,” he said in an interview, adding that his family does wish they were more involved in these kinds of things. “I think the only thing is like, we want to be a little more included on it, but we definitely love what was going on. We definitely would love to meet these people that are showing love for him,” he said.
Brooklyn, NYgetitforless.info

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

In the decades after World War II, Christian Dior became one of the world’s most recognized names in fashion. Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams explores the history of the House of Dior, bringing to life Dior’s many sources of inspiration—from the splendor of flowers and other natural forms to classical and contemporary art.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Dior Teams Up Again With Kenny Scharf on Playing Card-themed Collection

TAKE THREE: Dior is prolonging its collaboration with artist Kenny Scharf via a capsule collection inspired by founder Christian Dior’s passion for games. Known for his cartoon-like paintings steeped in sci-fi, Scharf previously worked with Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s collections at Dior, on the pre-fall collection and a follow-up beachwear capsule.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Officially Enters The Cannabis Business

Over the last couple of years, Travis Scott has proven himself to be one of the most business-savvy artists in the hip-hop world. He currently has huge deals with the likes of Nike, McDonald's, and even PlayStation, which just goes to show what kind of reach he has. As he works on his brand new project called UTOPIA, Scott has been looking for other ways to expand his brand, and now, he will get to do so by embarking on one of the biggest emerging markets in the United States. Of course, we are talking about Cannabis.
Hair CarePosted by
WWD

Hair Color Pops for Men’s Spring 2022 Collections in Paris

While the main trend in terms of grooming during the recent men’s ready-to-wear presentations for spring 2022 in Paris was natural, pops of color enlivened the looks at a handful of shows. For Yohji Yamamoto, hairstylist Takuya Takagi added splashes of color to models’ hair, keeping in mind iPhone emojis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy