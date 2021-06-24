Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osceola County, FL

Two Rushmore men have been arrested in connection with burglary in Osceola County

myradioworks.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Rushmore men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a residence in rural Osceola county. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says an investigation into the incident resulted in two suspects, 47-year-old Larry Ober and 24-year-old Christopher Vasquez, being taken into custody on Monday. Ober and Vasquez were each charged with burglary in the 3rd degree. They were released after posting a $5,000 bond.

www.myradioworks.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
Osceola County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Osceola County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Rushmore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats try to block GOP voting bill by fleeing state

President Joe Biden will deliver a major speech on voting rights Tuesday as Republican-led states introduce changes to election laws nationwide. Democrats in the state legislature flew to Washington, D.C. yesterday to break a quorum and block a GOP voting bill. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to break down the latest developments.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production, suffers 737 MAX cancellation

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut 787 production after finding another production-related structural defect, and a major customer partially canceled a 737 MAX order, in a double hit to the U.S. planemaker's COVID-19 pandemic recovery. Chicago-based Boeing now forecasts delivering fewer than...
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."

Comments / 0

Community Policy