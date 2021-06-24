Two Rushmore men have been arrested in connection with burglary in Osceola County

Two Rushmore men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a residence in rural Osceola county. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says an investigation into the incident resulted in two suspects, 47-year-old Larry Ober and 24-year-old Christopher Vasquez, being taken into custody on Monday. Ober and Vasquez were each charged with burglary in the 3rd degree. They were released after posting a $5,000 bond.