Thursday Minnesota COVID-19 Update

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 138 new cases and six new deaths. The state's death toll is 7,471 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 59.1% (4,468) were residents of long-term care. As of June 20, the state reported that 3,036,133 people have received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,840,671 people have completed their vaccine series. Through June 23, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 117 – up from 113 on June 22. Of those hospitalized, 32 people were in intensive care (up from 31) and 85 were receiving non-ICU treatment (up from 82). Hospital admissions involving COVID patients in Minnesota dropped to 223 on March 7 before rising to 699 on April 14. Since that mid-April peak the numbers have dropped precipitously, falling to 440 May 17 and now to under 150.