(Haggard on his favorite boat ride and LA/Gene at the Louisville Thoroughbred Society) 1st: 3-5/1-2-4-1A…Jamaican Traffic (3) gets the nod in the ole’ lid-lifter on Saturday. This is a 2YO daughter of Cross Traffic, and the dam is Stakes-placed winner who has produced three winners from the first four starters. Drops today from the $50,000 level to the $30,000 tag. That should assist the effort. Work here on May 22 was solid. Gets a top rider up. Adds up. Baytown Valleygirl (5) may be the better of these top two numbers, especially coming off a nice 3rd at Indy Grand on June 10th 6. Ran well at Churchill Downs, too. But the barn is winning at a chilly .06% in the first 48 starts this year and the rider is winning at a chilly .06% in 86 mounts this year. Together? They are 0-for-3. Hmmmm. I bet the 3-5 across the board and then box those two in the exactas. I will key the 3-5 over/under the 1-2-4 in two smaller units.