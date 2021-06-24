Cancel
Visual Art

A Top Mural Artist is Celebrating Scarlet Nexus With Stunning Neon Street Art

By Nicola Kapron
cogconnected.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo game marketing can take a wide variety of forms, up to and including street–and mountain–art. However, it’s still a surprise to learn that Bandai Namco enlisted top mural artist Jim Vision from the EndoftheLine public art project to transform a huge East London wall into a work of art. Over the course of two days, the artist created a vast spray of electric neon colors and ghostly futuristic figures as a tribute to the upcoming game Scarlet Nexus. Scarlet Nexus is well known for its distinctive and often surreal art style, which works very well with the neon graffiti aesthetic Jim Vision used in his piece. Here’s a time-lapse video of the painting process.

cogconnected.com
#Street Art#Graffiti Art#Public Art#Mural#Bandai Namco#Endoftheline#Red Strings#Krays#Scarlet Nexus#Xbox One
