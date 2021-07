A Hardin County woman has been killed while acting as Good Samaritan at an accident scene. Angie Cecil, 50, of Radcliff, was killed Monday night at approximately 11:00 when she was struck by a vehicle on Dixie Highway in Louisville, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. Cecil was trying to help people involved in an accident near the Gene Snyder exit when she was hit by a vehicle as she was crossing the road.