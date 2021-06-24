Trae Tha Truth Opens Ice Cream Shop to Support Special Needs Adults
Trae Tha Truth is serving up scoops this summer to special needs adults. According to a Click2Houston.com article, published on Thursday (June 23), the Lone Star rhymer is opening an ice cream shop that will support adults with special needs. Trae has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream to bring an ice cream franchise to Katy, Texas on July 22, which has been designated “Trae Day” by the city of Houston.1079ishot.com
Comments / 0