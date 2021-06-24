Trae Tha Truth Opens Ice Cream Shop to Support Special Needs Adults

Perfectly timed for National Ice Cream Day, Carvel is introducing all-new Churro Ice Cream treats that enhance the creamy and indulgent nature of the soft ice cream with extra sweetness from cinnamon and sugar. This nostalgic flavor has the potential to make people feel nostalgic for a variety of summer experiences, including visiting the state fair, carnival or walking along the boardwalk. At a time when people may not be able or eager to return to the summer activities they once enjoyed, this flavor provides a sense of escape.