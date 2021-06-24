Cancel
Food & Drinks

Trae Tha Truth Opens Ice Cream Shop to Support Special Needs Adults

By Trent Fitzgerald
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trae Tha Truth is serving up scoops this summer to special needs adults. According to a Click2Houston.com article, published on Thursday (June 23), the Lone Star rhymer is opening an ice cream shop that will support adults with special needs. Trae has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream to bring an ice cream franchise to Katy, Texas on July 22, which has been designated “Trae Day” by the city of Houston.

HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

