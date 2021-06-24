Cancel
Moore County, NC

Silver Foils Award Scholarship to Sheffield

pilot.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peg Kirkpatrick Scholarship Committee of the Silver Foils awards Amanda Catherine Sheffield, a graduating senior from North Moore High School, a grant of $2,000. She will continue her education at Sandhills Community College in cosmetology. Sheffield is an exceptional young woman, who demonstrates excellence on and off the golf course, proven by her dedication to the game and her academic studies. Of special note, Sheffield was one of four girls who helped initiate a girls’ golf team at North Moore rather than playing on the boys’ team.

www.thepilot.com

Comments / 0

