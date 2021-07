In the beginning of 2020 the idea that COVID-19 originated from a lab in Wuhan China was dismissed by many scientists as a conspiracy. Now the theory that the virus started from a lab leak has gained a lot of traction, with many calling for an investigation and for China to be held accountable. Former State Department investigator and Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute David Asher explains why the coronavirus origins theory cannot be ruled out. He also discusses the evidence he uncovered that points to the virus originating from a lab instead of an animal host and what the U.S. should be doing to get China to be transparent about what happened and to prepare for future pandemics.