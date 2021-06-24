Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

IDSA, SHEA Announce New Clostridioides Difficile Clinical Guidelines

By Contagion Editorial Team
contagionlive.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe organizations set out 3 recommendations for initial and recurrent C diff treatment. The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) announced today it had added 3 new evidence-based guidelines for the treatment of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in adults. The guidelines, developed...

www.contagionlive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idsa#Diff#Clostridioides#Fidaxomicin#Cdi#Idsa#Shea Announce#Cdi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
ScienceMcKnight's

New C. difficile treatment guidelines advise fidaxomicin over vancomycin

Fidaxomicin should be the antibiotic of choice when treating adults with Clostridioides difficile infection, according to new guidance from the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America. Previous guidance recommended the use of either fidaxomicin or vancomycin for initial or recurrent cases. Vancomycin still...
Diseases & Treatmentscontagionlive.com

Clostridioides Difficile Infection Symposium for Patients, Families, Caregivers

This event will be a free, virtual event in July with expert speakers and survivors. The C Diff Foundation announced today it will be hosting an interactive symposium on July 16, from 1 to 3 pm EDT. For providers who have cared for patients who have battled CDI, this event is an opportunity for them to hear from fellow survivors who will share their stories to provide a real-world perspective on the patient experience.
Scienceajmc.com

Microbiota-Based Therapeutic May Reduce Clostridioides Difficile Infection Recurrence

New data suggest a microbiota-based therapy can reduce C diff recurrence in patients where donor microbiota and patient microbiota successfully converge. A new report suggests microbiota-based therapeutics could help prevent drug-resistant infections and lead to lasting alterations in patients’ gut microbiota. This study, published in Genome Medicine, could potentially offer...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

ACR/Vasculitis Foundation release three new guidelines for treatment of vasculitis

ATLANTA--The American College of Rheumatology (ACR), in partnership with the Vasculitis Foundation (VF), released three new guidelines for the treatment and management of systemic vasculitis. Vasculitis is a group of about 20 rare diseases that have inflammation of blood vessels in common, which can restrict blood flow and damage vital organs. The three guidelines cover six forms of vasculitis, and a fourth guideline on Kawasaki disease will be released in the coming weeks.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Guidance Updated for Managing C. difficile Infection in Adults

Last Updated: July 12, 2021. Fidaxomicin suggested instead of vancomycin for initial Clostridioides difficile infection episode, recurrent CDI episodes. MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Use of fidaxomicin and bezlotoxumab is suggested in specific cases for management of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), according to a clinical practice guideline update issued by the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and published online June 24 in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
Public Healthkjluradio.com

Lake Regional announces new safety guidelines to combat COVID-19

Lake Regional Health System announces it’s updating its visitor policy in light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the area. Beginning Friday, July 9, all hospital visitors will be asked a series of screening questions before entering the facility and be required to wear a visitor badge. Similar procedures will be in place at Lake Regional clinics and pharmacies.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

NCCN Guidelines: Rapid Change in CLL Treatment Concepts

Taylor M. Weis, PharmD, BCOP, discusses NCCN guidelines for first-line therapy as well as the rationale behind the rapid change in treatment concepts for CLL. Kirollos S. Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP: Ultimately, Dr Weis, what are your recommendations or what are you seeing in clinical practice as first-line therapy for patients who are newly diagnosed with CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] or SLL [small lymphocytic lymphoma]? I would love to hear what you guys are doing at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center when you’re selecting treatment for your patients up front. Are you going right away with BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors] regardless of deletion 17p, IGHV mutation status, patient comorbidities or frail status? Also, I would love to hear from you, what do the guidelines recommend? What does the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] recommend for frontline management for patients? What kind of shifts have you been seeing over the years? Is it what I’ve alluded to from chemoimmunotherapy? I would love to hear some of that perspective.
CancerNews-Medical.net

WHO and HRP launch new guideline for screening and treatment of cervical cancer

Too many women worldwide – particularly the poorest women – continue to die from cervical cancer; a disease which is both preventable and treatable. Today, WHO and HRP have launched a new guideline to help countries make faster progress, more equitably, on the screening and treatment of this devastating disease.
Public HealthFierceHealthcare

Infectious disease organizations call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination among all healthcare personnel

Seven professional organizations for infectious disease, epidemiology and long-term care professionals have released a consensus statement recommending that COVID-19 vaccination be a condition for employment for all healthcare personnel. The recommendation also extends to non-employees who are active at a healthcare facility, such as students or volunteers, but supports exemptions...
HealthMedicalXpress

Center releases updated national clinical guidelines for treatment of opioid use disorder

As more evidence emerges that opioid overdose deaths have increased dramatically since the onset of COVID-19, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), in collaboration with subject matter experts and medical regulatory authorities across Canada, have now released updated national clinical guidelines for the treatment of opioid use disorder. "Opioid Agonist Therapy: A Synthesis of Canadian Guidelines for Treating Opioid Use Disorder" harmonizes existing provincial and national guidelines, evidence-based practices, and expert opinions into one document aimed at providing consistent and high-quality care to people with opioid use disorder.
Livingston, LALivingston Parish News

Region 9 officials announce upcoming vaccine clinics

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Additional Date: July 15, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH. Those wanting to register can also call (985) 543-4880. In March, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and...
Medical Sciencecontagionlive.com

Antibiotic Does Not Show Benefit in Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

Azithromycin versus standard care in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, did not reduce the risk of hospital admission or mortality. During the height of the pandemic, hospitalists were scrambling to find therapies to help their patients. Clinicians began administering a variety of medications to see if anything was efficacious against the virus.
Kauai County, HIKITV.com

Kauai announces additional pop-up vaccination clinics

The county of Kaua'i has announced additional free pop-up vaccination clinics and incentives. Keoki's Paradise Restaurant in Po'ipu is offering a 20% for anyone who gets vaccinated at the restaurant on July 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The clinic is open to everyone age 18 and older. The...
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Effect of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine on Patients Taking Therapeutic Immunosuppressants

Those taking methotrexate had lower seroconversion rates compared to controls. A recent study conducted by investigators from the St Johns Institute of Dermatology, in collaboration with the Centre for Rheumatic Diseases, has found that the functional humoral immunity from a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is impaired by methotrexate but not by other targeted biologics.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy