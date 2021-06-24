Cancel
Sonoma State University and California wine leaders advance industry diversity with launch of Wine Business Institute’s Inclusive Excellence Program

Cover picture for the article(Rohnert Park, CA) — Sonoma State University School of Business and Economics has teamed up with top wine industry brands to launch The Wine Business Institute’s Inclusive Excellence Program. With a commitment of nearly $1,000,000 from the wine industry-leading brands, the innovative program establishes a cohort of students from underrepresented backgrounds who, through scholarships, internships, and mentoring programs, will be guided toward successful executive-level careers in wine business.

