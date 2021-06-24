Cancel
An easier way to submit research at PLOS

By Audrey Snider
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re always evolving our services to make sharing discoveries as easy as possible for researchers. To help authors save time and effort in the article submission process, PLOS ONE, PLOS Biology, PLOS Medicine, PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, PLOS Pathogens, PLOS Genetics, PLOS Computational Biology, PLOS Digital Health, and PLOS Sustainability and Transformation offer format-free initial submission for authors submitting research articles. Learn more about this service before you get started on your next submission.

