Normal, IL

Milner Library announces Agency through Otherness exhibition based on Circus Route Book Collection

illinoisstate.edu
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilner Library is excited to announce an online exhibition exploring the diverse identities of circus performers, the culminating endeavor of a multiyear grant project focusing on the digitization of historical circus route books. The virtual exhibition, Agency through Otherness: Portraits of Performers in Circus Route Books 1875-1925, highlights performers from...

news.illinoisstate.edu

Comments / 0

#Circuses#Sociology#Clir#The Circus Route Books#American#Special Collections#Bipoc#Chinese#Japanese
