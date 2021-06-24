Slain Afghan Interpreter's Family Has Moved To The U.S. After 10-Year Wait
The White House says it's preparing to relocate thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. forces the last 20 years. And today, President Biden said, quote, "Those who helped us will not be left behind." This comes as life-threatening delays have put Afghan interpreters and others at risk. One interpreter's family arrived safely in Houston earlier this month, but not without tragedy. Houston Public Media's Elizabeth Trovall was at the airport when the family arrived.www.npr.org