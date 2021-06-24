Cancel
POTUS

Slain Afghan Interpreter's Family Has Moved To The U.S. After 10-Year Wait

NPR
 18 days ago

The White House says it's preparing to relocate thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. forces the last 20 years. And today, President Biden said, quote, "Those who helped us will not be left behind." This comes as life-threatening delays have put Afghan interpreters and others at risk. One interpreter's family arrived safely in Houston earlier this month, but not without tragedy. Houston Public Media's Elizabeth Trovall was at the airport when the family arrived.

www.npr.org
Mohammad
Afghanistan
Iraq
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

With US Pullout, Afghan Interpreters Fear Taliban Retribution

Afghan interpreters were invaluable to American troops during two decades of war. Now that U.S. forces are pulling out, Afghans who aided Americans fear for their lives. As the U.S. government processes thousands of visa applications to allow them to emigrate, VOA's Carolyn Presutti has the exclusive story of two former interpreters who say they are in grave danger.
POTUSNPR

News Brief: Taliban Challenges, Cuban Demonstrations, Assassination Probe

A map made by a news site called the Long War Journal offers a picture of the aftermath of America's longest war. The map shows Afghanistan as U.S. troops withdraw. Taliban insurgents had taken advantage of this moment to advance. And the color-coded map shows the Taliban controlling huge parts of the country, including nearly all the borders. The U.S.-backed government is mainly strong in the region around Kabul. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Fox the U.S. left the Afghan military equipped to fight back.
MilitaryNPR

Afghan Commanding General Says Afghans Feel Abandoned By The U.S.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with commanding general of the Afghan Army, Gen. Sami Sadat, about U.S. troops being almost completely withdrawn from Afghanistan. We begin this hour with a high-profile departure. General Scott Miller, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, stepped down today, another milestone in ending America's two decades of war there. NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman has covered the war for all of those 20 years.
POTUSNew York Post

Top general commanding US forces in Afghanistan to step down

Gen. Austin Miller, the commander of US and NATO troops in Afghanistan, is stepping down on Monday — a symbolic end to America’s longest war that comes as the Taliban continue to gain territory in the absence of American troops. Miller, who has been commanding the coalition since 2018, will...
POTUSWashington Times

Was America’s Afghanistan investment worth it?

Retirement plans warn of a “penalty for early withdrawal.” Might that also apply to the withdrawal of American and NATO forces from Afghanistan?. If you set aside the victory by coalition forces that expelled Saddam Hussein’s overmatched troops from Kuwait in 1991, the U.S. has not won a war since World War II. Not in Korea. Not in Vietnam, and now, says President Biden, Afghanistan is a war we cannot win.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Top US commander in Afghanistan departs | US sends delegation to Haiti after request for troops | Senate Dems propose $1.3B for Pentagon in Capitol security bill

Happy Monday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The United States hit one of its last major milestones in its Afghanistan withdrawal...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Kinzinger: Afghanistan exit 'a crushing defeat'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), an Air Force veteran who flew missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, said on Sunday that the imminent withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan is a "crushing defeat." While appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Kinzinger was asked by host Chuck Todd whether he agreed with a...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Rep. Adam Kinzinger: U.S. military may have to return to Afghanistan

Departing American troops may soon have to return to Afghanistan as the security situation deteriorates and the Taliban step up their offensive against the U.S.-backed Kabul government, a key lawmaker said Sunday. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran who flew missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, told NBC’s “Meet the...
POTUSNPR

The U.S. Is Sending A Team Of Investigators To Haiti, But Not Military Assistance

Officials from multiple United States agencies are joining the investigation into Wednesday's assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, following days of unrest and frustration over the unanswered questions still surrounding the slaying. Adding to the tensions, the nation faces a mounting constitutional crisis, with the nation's interim prime minister, Claude...
POTUSNPR

Haiti Requests U.S. Assistance To Restore Order After President Moise's Assassination

Haiti's government is asking the U.S. for help in securing key infrastructure in the country in the chaos following the assassination of its president in the early hours of Wednesday. Of course, there is still much to unravel about the plot to kill President Moise. He was assassinated by a hit squad in his home on the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince. It's become a tale of international intrigue involving Colombian mercenaries and at least two Haitian Americans.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US troops in Syria come under 'indirect fire attack'

U.S. forces in eastern Syria came under indirect fire on Saturday, though no injuries or casualties have been reported, according to Reuters. A U.S. defense official told Reuters that that the attack occurred in Conoco, Syria. Though no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, it is believed to have been part of a campaign carried out by Iranian-backed militias.

