Outdoors: Much like state's rapidly warming waters, saltwater fishing remains hot

telegram.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the saltwater front, fishing for haddock, pollock, flounder, and bluefish remains hot. But most excitingly, big stripers have migrated all the way up to New Hampshire. Fifty-inch fish are being taken from the New Jersey coast up through the Cape Cod Canal, where the season’s first 50-pounders have been landed. Despite undesirably early high water temperatures, abundant menhaden schools have brought huge striped bass with them. The current full moon tides should result in exceptional catches.

www.telegram.com
