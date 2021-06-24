Outdoors: Much like state's rapidly warming waters, saltwater fishing remains hot

Saltwater: Inshore: Capt. Judy Helmey reports, “For those inshore fishermen who just want to catch fish, purchase or catch live shrimp. Last month live shrimp was hard to come by. Brown shrimp in the Turner Creek and Wilmington River areas just didn’t grow big enough fast enough to be caught in a net or used on a hook. Hopefully the month of July will be better. If you can’t get shrimp, the creeks are full of peanut menhaden. They can stay pretty healthy if you don’t try to keep too many alive in your bait tank at once. In the backs of creeks, there are schools of finger mullet. The mud minnows have really saved us during lean shrimp times. On these baits, you will catch seatrout, flounder and redfish. Fish the above bait on an adjustable float, a popping cork or naked. The shark fishing has been great! Lots of sharks are being landed while fishing in the sounds, off the beach fronts, around surfacing schooling baits and while fishing all points east. I have caught them on shrimp, cut fish, whole live, whole dead fish and fish steaks. Fishing from the bottom to the surface are great areas to present your preferred bait.