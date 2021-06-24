Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino County, CA

Convicted felon allegedly assaults deputy before being arrested at end of pursuit

Fontana Herald News
 18 days ago

A convicted felon allegedly assaulted a deputy before being arrested at the end of a pursuit in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On June 23 at about noon, deputies from the Central Station Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop near Del Rosa Drive and Baseline Street in the unincorporated county area of San Bernardino.

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
California State
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#The Sheriff S Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production as new problem discovered

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut its 787 production rate as it works through a new structural defect in its troubled twin-aisle airliner program in another obstacle to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic's impact. The company now forecasts delivering fewer than half...

Comments / 1

Community Policy