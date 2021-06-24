Convicted felon allegedly assaults deputy before being arrested at end of pursuit
A convicted felon allegedly assaulted a deputy before being arrested at the end of a pursuit in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On June 23 at about noon, deputies from the Central Station Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop near Del Rosa Drive and Baseline Street in the unincorporated county area of San Bernardino.www.fontanaheraldnews.com
Comments / 1