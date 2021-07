One hundred sixty years ago, Vacaville was a stop on the Pony Express, a horse-drawn system which expedited mail delivery in the U.S. That history is not lost on Vacaville residents, as a historical marker and mural can be seen outside Heritage House Cafe, the location of the stop, and the Pony Express will be taking on a new significance in town as the name of a new senior apartment complex at the corner of Aegean Way and Shasta Drive. A groundbreaking was held Thursday.