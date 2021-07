Good morning and welcome back to another episode of The Red Seat podcast. On today’s very special episode of the podcast, yours truly did some digging. That's right, after being challenged to go outside of my Max Scherzer pipe dreams I dug into the rosters of all of the teams in the league that I thought might be sellers. To do this I brought up the FanGraphs Roster Resource page for every team in the league and then looked at contract values and lengths to create this list. This list includes: