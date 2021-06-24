Cancel
Orange County, VA

Public gets first look at GWAP project at town hall

By Morgan Edwards
Daily Progress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 17, the development team behind Wilderness Crossing, the proposed 2,602-acre mixed-use development at the eastern edge of Orange County hosted a town hall meeting at Locust Grove Middle School. The event began at 6 p.m. and lasted a little over an hour. There were roughly 70 people in attendance, including the hosts and county government staff. The development team opened the meeting by showing a PowerPoint that laid out the various land use zones (i.e., residential, mixed-use, civic) included in the proposed Wilderness Crossing plan.

Orange County, VA
