Public gets first look at GWAP project at town hall

On June 17, the development team behind Wilderness Crossing, the proposed 2,602-acre mixed-use development at the eastern edge of Orange County hosted a town hall meeting at Locust Grove Middle School. The event began at 6 p.m. and lasted a little over an hour. There were roughly 70 people in attendance, including the hosts and county government staff. The development team opened the meeting by showing a PowerPoint that laid out the various land use zones (i.e., residential, mixed-use, civic) included in the proposed Wilderness Crossing plan.