What is the Greater Wilderness Area Plan?

The Germanna-Wilderness Area Plan (GWAP) can trace its origins to September 2013, when the county board of supervisors, economic development authority (EDA) and planning commission established the Route 3 Strategic Visioning Initiative Steering Committee (name later changed to the Germanna-Wilderness Area Plan Steering Committee). After a nearly two-year period of laying out the goals for the area, conducting a charette and accepting public feedback, the committee presented a draft of the GWAP to the three previously mentioned government entities. Following a final series of reviews, the GWAP was formally adopted on July 14, 2015, and added to the Orange County Comprehensive Plan.