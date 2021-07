SPRING HILL, Fla. – At 11:03 p.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported residential fire in the 5000 block of Juliet Ct. The call came in by the adult occupant who reported a fire in the covered patio extending into the house. The three adult occupants exited the house and alerted the fire department. The first engine arrived within 5 minutes and reported a single-story home with heavy fire in the rear and flames venting through the roof above the patio.